Why China is NOT Scared of the USA | Zhang WeiWei

At the East-West Forum in Istanbul, Professor Zhang Weiwei presents China's vision of a multipolar world. He explains the civilizational state, contrasts Chinese and Western approaches to governance, and argues for peace, development and regional cooperation. Addressing fellow panellists, Zhang discusses the United Nations, ASEAN, the Belt and Road Initiative, relations with India, and Donald Trump's diplomacy. He challenges Western definitions of democracy and concludes that Asia's future depends on integration, strategic patience and shared prosperity rather than military confrontation.Zhang Weiwei's Links:Fudan University profile: https://cifu.fudan.edu...China Institute, Fudan University: https://www.fudan.edu....East-West Forum: https://east-west-foru...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Pascal's introduction00:20 China as a civilizational state04:45 Unite and prosper: China's strategic philosophy06:51 Shared development, the SCO and ASEAN10:27 Public order, regional security and India12:34 Peace, common values and the UN Charter15:06 UN reform, development and Trump's diplomacy20:26 Democracy, border disputes and Asia's future
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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