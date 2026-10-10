Why Fools Rise to Power: Psychologist EXPOSES Western Elites | Dr. Niall McLaren

There is a psychological explanation for why Europe and North America is governed by kakistocratic elites. Psychiatrist Niall McLaren joins Pascal to explore how the urge to dominate shapes politics and international conflict. Drawing on his book Narcisso-Fascism, McLaren argues that hierarchy and entitlement help explain elite behavior, imperial expansion, and resistance to oppression. They debate individual psychology versus structural explanations, challenge assumptions about human nature, and examine propaganda, group loyalty, and Western decline. The conversation also considers democratic reform, intellectual conformity, and McLaren’s distinction between socially reinforced beliefs and delusions in the clinical sense.Niall's Links:Critical Psychiatry and Narcisso-Fascism Substack: https://www.niallmclar...Narcisso-Fascism (book): https://www.lhpress.co...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Niall McLaren and Narcisso-Fascism03:16 Dominance and the paradox of hierarchy11:51 Entitlement, wealth, and imperial expansion15:46 Human nature versus offensive realism25:17 Can democratic reform restrain power?31:53 Western decline and enemies within44:28 Elite rivalry, group loyalty, and social delusions53:26 Questioning orthodoxy and explaining human nature
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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