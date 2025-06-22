Why Losing Iran is an Existential Threat to Russia | Stanislav Krapivnik

Originally published on 21 Jun 2025.
Today I'm talking to Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert who always provides valuable insights especially on security affairs in and around Russia.We are talking today on June 19th, 6 days after Israel's attack on Iran and with the imminent threat of the US also launching an all-out military assault. What will Russia do and how does this new reality change Eurasian geopolitics? That's what we want to discuss today.