They are lying to you: Zionism has NOTHING to do with Judaism. It's a protestant British idea and used as much against the jews as it is used against Palestinians. Benjamin Moser joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History and the diverse Jewish thinkers who opposed Zionism. Moving from rabbis and British politicians to Arab Jewish scholars and contemporary artists, Moser explores religious objections, nationalism, antisemitism, and the promise of safety. They examine settler colonialism, minority rights, Western support for Israel, and changing public opinion. Moser argues that understanding today’s violence requires looking beyond individual leaders to the ideology and historical structures that shaped the Israeli state itself.Benjamin’s Links:Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History: https://www.benmoser.com/anti-zionismEnglish edition: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/bo...German edition: Anti-Zionismus: https://www.ullstein.de/werke/anti-zi...International editions: https://www.benmoser.com/internationa...Benjamin’s Substack: https://benjaminmoser.substack.comNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Benjamin Moser and Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History03:42 The Jewish dissenters in the book08:00 Judaism, Zionism, and a shared sensibility12:44 Antisemitism, Herzl, and the “new Jew”18:53 The rabbis’ objections to violence22:46 Safety, statehood, and minority rights26:23 Settler colonialism and historical comparisons39:45 Public opinion and the limits of changing leaders
Why Many Jews Hate Zionism: The Long History of Jewish Anti-Zionism | Benjamin Moser
They are lying to you: Zionism has NOTHING to do with Judaism. It's a protestant British idea and used as much against the jews as it is used against Palestinians. Benjamin Moser joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History and the diverse Jewish thinkers who opposed Zionism. Moving from rabbis and British politicians to Arab Jewish scholars and contemporary artists, Moser explores religious objections, nationalism, antisemitism, and the promise of safety. They examine settler colonialism, minority rights, Western support for Israel, and changing public opinion. Moser argues that understanding today’s violence requires looking beyond individual leaders to the ideology and historical structures that shaped the Israeli state itself.Benjamin’s Links:Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History: https://www.benmoser.com/anti-zionismEnglish edition: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/bo...German edition: Anti-Zionismus: https://www.ullstein.de/werke/anti-zi...International editions: https://www.benmoser.com/internationa...Benjamin’s Substack: https://benjaminmoser.substack.comNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Benjamin Moser and Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History03:42 The Jewish dissenters in the book08:00 Judaism, Zionism, and a shared sensibility12:44 Antisemitism, Herzl, and the “new Jew”18:53 The rabbis’ objections to violence22:46 Safety, statehood, and minority rights26:23 Settler colonialism and historical comparisons39:45 Public opinion and the limits of changing leaders