Why the West Can’t Make Peace | Prof. Richard Sakwa

The warmongering is not a bug. It's a feature of the system the Political West has build to dominate the world. How can we change that?At the East-West Forum in Istanbul, Professor Richard Sakwa joins Pascal to examine the political West, European sovereignty, and the persistence of Cold War thinking. Sakwa argues that Western triumphalism has weakened diplomacy and narrowed political imagination. They discuss competing visions of modernity, the risks of confrontation, and whether China offers an alternative to bloc politics. The conversation concludes with Sakwa’s proposal for a Charter Order grounded in international law, pluralism, and the unfulfilled promise of the United Nations.Richard's Links:University of Kent profile: https://www.kent.ac.uk...East-West Forum: https://east-west-foru...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 At the East-West Forum in Istanbul00:39 The political, imperial, and philosophical West03:22 One West and Europe’s lost sovereignty07:10 Cold War victory and the lost peace08:46 From the postwar era to a prewar world12:28 Fukuyama and the ideological trap15:38 China and an alternative to bloc politics18:57 A Charter Order: the promise of 1945Chapters
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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