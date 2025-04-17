Why the West Fails to Cope With China's Rise | Dr. David Morris

Originally published on 7 Apr 2025.
David Morris is CEO of the Australia China Business Council (Tasmania) and director of several companies and NGOs promoting trade, investment and inter-cultural understanding. He is also a Senior Research Fellow with Beijing Foreign Studies University. Previously, he was working as a diplomat, among other postings, he served in Beijing, representing the international organisation of Oceania. Today we are discussing David‘s recently published interesting book with the title “A New Era of Risk: Why We Need a New, Sustainable Internationalism to Manage the Rise of China.”Links:David's X account: https://x.com/dm_1earth1EarthVillagers website: http://1earthvillage.org/