Why the West Fails to Cope With China's Rise | Dr. David Morris
Why the West Fails to Cope With China's Rise | Dr. David Morris

Apr 17, 2025

Originally published on 7 Apr 2025.

David Morris is CEO of the Australia China Business Council (Tasmania) and director of several companies and NGOs promoting trade, investment and inter-cultural understanding. He is also a Senior Research Fellow with Beijing Foreign Studies University. Previously, he was working as a diplomat, among other postings, he served in Beijing, representing the international organisation of Oceania. Today we are discussing David‘s recently published interesting book with the title “A New Era of Risk: Why We Need a New, Sustainable Internationalism to Manage the Rise of China.”Links:David's X account: https://x.com/dm_1earth1EarthVillagers website: http://1earthvillage.org/

