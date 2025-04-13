Why Trump is Willing to Give So Much to Putin | Amb. Chas Freeman

Originally published on 18 Mar 2025.
Why is Trump being so agreeable to Russia? And why is Putin so eager to end the war through peace dealings, contrary to people's perception of him wanting to conquer Ukraine?To answer these questions and to get insight into the recent Russia-USA peace talks, today I'm talking once more to the outspoken Ambassador Chas Freeman, who among many other positions served as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and later became Assistant Secretary of Defence back in the 1990s. He also was Richard Nixons principal interpreter during his 1972 visit to China, which lead to the normalization of US–China relations.