Ralph Mumbeck
20h

Unipolar, bipolar, multipolar.

Washington DC s strategy is constant, using a geographical position of power.

Figuring out the USA's foreign policy is actually quite easy. They wish to avoid unity formatting in Eurasia, West Asia, Africa, South America, East Asia, and everywhere else. That's it.

*Rome:* used divide-and-rule unto others, hidden behind a history of hubris and jingoism.

*The British Empire:* used divide-and-rule unto others, hidden behind a history of hubris and jingoism.

*The American Century:* currently uses divide-and-rule onto others as continuation of policy, and is hiding behind stories of hubris and jingoism...

It means to AVOID the unity of all others by fabricating dissent which riles up negative emotions globally [which is how the contents of this video fits in].

As countermeasure to divide-and-rule, the world needs to implement a global equilibrium (natural order) as man-made "balance of power" (policy), to avoid a few million human beings creating "gardens" for themselves, at the expense of billions of other human beings, like the USA/collective West has done to the "jungles" these past 500 years, hiding behind their stories of hubris and jingoism...

The powerful use deception to torpedo any attempt of regional/over-regional/global equilibrium covertly (hawks). Good cops (neolibs/global-lusts) and bad cops (imperialists/militarists), hiding behind facades of empires, talking down to, and gaslighting the plebs in their "bread-and-circuses"-INequilibrium, all well-trained to be finger-pointers at their favorite bad guys...

*This is divide-and-rule.*

We are not outnumbered. We are out-organized. Out-powered. Out-monetized. Out-narrativized...

PIC: Political Industrial Complex

FIC: Financial Industrial Complex

NIC: Narrative Industrial Complex

MIC: Military Industrial Complex

CIP: Cultural Industrial Complex

They play "5D-chess" with the minds of 2D-checkers players who think they are "smart".

The "divide and control/rule/conquer"-world is intact. It is practically as old as modern civilisation, and has never been defeated. Those with true power will do their utmost to ensure that the "divide and rule"-world we live in today, will rule for all times, because the DIVIDERS win, if all others fail.

The divide-and-rule system is a formless headless global system composed of every imaginable race, religion, ethnicity, language group, class, creed as an "ingroup" of power. This ingroup which intends to DIVIDE emergent unity elsewhere, contains all forms of "personal conviction" as "-ism" imaginable, with only a little input from top tiers.

Their aim is division.

*This is divide-and-rule.*

Hans
Hans
16h

if we talk resistance, then ibrahim traore is extremely important, but probably underrated.

he comes with enormous softpower.

hardly understood in the west, plz all check out one factor, told by certain sheiks (religious leaders).

the group that took power in syria is by many muslims seen as inauthentic, bought by western money. but traore is widely seen as taking authentic leadership supporting the will of allah.

to me it seems he may become an african malcolm X, but due to the situation in west-africa, also with a strong military leg.

to support him, I think should be an important factor in advancing almost every topic, that prof. lottaz is dealing with. this is in connection with how broad the base of traore's pan-african undertaking is. losing him to assassination would be an existential blow to the creation of a more modern, more peaceful third millenium.

there is another caveat: AI production that may fake and distort his words faster than his followers can communicate. it happens in other theaters already in catastrophic ways.

so, the other leg of resistance to war-mongering has to be tactics against inauthentic media products that distort and thwart political initiatives.

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
