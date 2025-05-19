The Business of War Isn’t a Conspiracy

War, for most people, is a tragedy, but for Washington, it’s a business plan. America doesn’t “stumble” into conflicts, it builds entire industries around them. In a recent conversation on Neutrality Studies I discuss with the geopolitical economist, Radhika Desai, why the logic of unfettered capitalism can’t lead to any other outcome. The United States, she argues, is addicted to mass-violence because its economy is designed that way. It isn’t about “defending freedom” or “protecting democracy.” It’s about keeping the wheels of capitalist rent-seeking spinning—no matter who pays in blood.

And here’s a crucial point: it’s never Americans who bleed first. From World War I to the latest carnage in Ukraine, the U.S. has perfected the model of fighting (mostly) with the forces of other nations. Even in the early 20th century that was already the case. The U.S. didn’t join WWI until 3 years in. Stay out of direct combat as long as possible, let others do the dying, and collect the contracts. Bombs fall abroad, but the cash rains down on Wall Street.

And no. Desai and I are not critizising the U.S. for having been neutral. That was fine—even good, I would argue—but we lament the fact that during that period the U.S. also helped the war effort substantially, especially with Willson’s policy of sending war ammunition to the Entente Powers. War profiteering was rampant already back then. The biggest difference to today is that back then, the shameful activity was done without public fanfare. It led to a real public outcry once its full scale came out in the Nye Committee Investigations in the 1930s.

Today the merchants of death have completely captured the nation. Behind the slogans and waving flags lies the military-industrial complex, finance, and Big Tech—these are the real beneficiaries of America’s forever wars. They need enemies the way factories need raw material. Peace? That’s just bad for business.

Peace Was Never the Plan

We’re usually told that America is “reluctantly dragged” into foreign wars. But when you look closer, it’s clear: the U.S. economy needs war to breathe. Twice in the last century, world wars pulled America out of economic depression. Weapons orders flooded U.S. factories. European economies crumbled. And who came out on top, booming and untouched? The same country that entered the war late, lost the fewest lives, and came home with half the world’s industrial capacity.

It’s not just historical trivia. It’s a pattern. Today, the Pentagon maintains over 800 military bases around the globe. Not to protect Americans—but to enforce an economic order. One where cheap labor, cheap resources, and obedient markets flow back to the empire. One where nations are told to privatize, open up, and never, ever resist. If they do? They get crushed. First with debt, then with drones.

What the West for the longest time used to call “free trade” was really just colonialism in a business suit. And when countries fall for it—when they borrow in dollars, deregulate, and do “structural adjustments” (aka. open their domestic industries to foreign corporate control)—they don’t get rich. They get stripped. Their currencies collapse. Their industries die. Their debts balloon. And in the end, Washington calls in the repo men.

Bleed Abroad, Bank at Home

What we used to call “proxy wars” don’t really cut it anymore. Ukraine isn’t a proxy. It’s a battlefield tailor-made for Washington’s economic interests. The U.S. doesn’t fight. It supplies. Weapons, loans, “support.” But every bullet comes with a bill. And when it’s over, Ukraine’s ruins are already mortgaged to foreign companies and hedge funds. Even its minerals are pre-sold.

This is the real face of imperialism: a system that doesn’t just use war. It requires it. The empire isn’t maintained with ideology alone—it’s enforced with spreadsheets, soldiers, and financial chains. But most Americans don’t even want this. They’re not bloodthirsty. They’re not empire-builders. They’ve been told a lie: that war is defense, that dissent is treason, that peace is naïve.

War is a Capitalist Necessity

If you want to understand why peace movements are smeared, silenced, or ignored, here’s your answer: peace threatens the system. A system built on exploitation, expansion, and control. A system where thinking historically, asking uncomfortable questions, or simply wanting out is treated like betrayal.

The only light on the horizon is that the empire seems increasingly brittle. It’s bloated, overstretched, and running out of cover stories. Other nations are building, resisting, and learning to say no. There is some faint hope that the world is finally waking up to the systemic realities of capitalist forever wars.