Why U.S. Imperialism Thrives on War and Chaos
Marxist theory and notions of Geopolitical Economy help us explain how war keeps the U.S. economy afloat, and why peace threatens to expose the deadliest Ponzi-Scheme in history.
The Business of War Isn’t a Conspiracy
War, for most people, is a tragedy, but for Washington, it’s a business plan. America doesn’t “stumble” into conflicts, it builds entire industries around them. In a recent conversation on Neutrality Studies I discuss with the geopolitical economist, Radhika Desai, why the logic of unfettered capitalism can’t lead to any other outcome. The United States, she argues, is addicted to mass-violence because its economy is designed that way. It isn’t about “defending freedom” or “protecting democracy.” It’s about keeping the wheels of capitalist rent-seeking spinning—no matter who pays in blood.
And here’s a crucial point: it’s never Americans who bleed first. From World War I to the latest carnage in Ukraine, the U.S. has perfected the model of fighting (mostly) with the forces of other nations. Even in the early 20th century that was already the case. The U.S. didn’t join WWI until 3 years in. Stay out of direct combat as long as possible, let others do the dying, and collect the contracts. Bombs fall abroad, but the cash rains down on Wall Street.
And no. Desai and I are not critizising the U.S. for having been neutral. That was fine—even good, I would argue—but we lament the fact that during that period the U.S. also helped the war effort substantially, especially with Willson’s policy of sending war ammunition to the Entente Powers. War profiteering was rampant already back then. The biggest difference to today is that back then, the shameful activity was done without public fanfare. It led to a real public outcry once its full scale came out in the Nye Committee Investigations in the 1930s.
Today the merchants of death have completely captured the nation. Behind the slogans and waving flags lies the military-industrial complex, finance, and Big Tech—these are the real beneficiaries of America’s forever wars. They need enemies the way factories need raw material. Peace? That’s just bad for business.
Peace Was Never the Plan
We’re usually told that America is “reluctantly dragged” into foreign wars. But when you look closer, it’s clear: the U.S. economy needs war to breathe. Twice in the last century, world wars pulled America out of economic depression. Weapons orders flooded U.S. factories. European economies crumbled. And who came out on top, booming and untouched? The same country that entered the war late, lost the fewest lives, and came home with half the world’s industrial capacity.
It’s not just historical trivia. It’s a pattern. Today, the Pentagon maintains over 800 military bases around the globe. Not to protect Americans—but to enforce an economic order. One where cheap labor, cheap resources, and obedient markets flow back to the empire. One where nations are told to privatize, open up, and never, ever resist. If they do? They get crushed. First with debt, then with drones.
What the West for the longest time used to call “free trade” was really just colonialism in a business suit. And when countries fall for it—when they borrow in dollars, deregulate, and do “structural adjustments” (aka. open their domestic industries to foreign corporate control)—they don’t get rich. They get stripped. Their currencies collapse. Their industries die. Their debts balloon. And in the end, Washington calls in the repo men.
Bleed Abroad, Bank at Home
What we used to call “proxy wars” don’t really cut it anymore. Ukraine isn’t a proxy. It’s a battlefield tailor-made for Washington’s economic interests. The U.S. doesn’t fight. It supplies. Weapons, loans, “support.” But every bullet comes with a bill. And when it’s over, Ukraine’s ruins are already mortgaged to foreign companies and hedge funds. Even its minerals are pre-sold.
This is the real face of imperialism: a system that doesn’t just use war. It requires it. The empire isn’t maintained with ideology alone—it’s enforced with spreadsheets, soldiers, and financial chains. But most Americans don’t even want this. They’re not bloodthirsty. They’re not empire-builders. They’ve been told a lie: that war is defense, that dissent is treason, that peace is naïve.
War is a Capitalist Necessity
If you want to understand why peace movements are smeared, silenced, or ignored, here’s your answer: peace threatens the system. A system built on exploitation, expansion, and control. A system where thinking historically, asking uncomfortable questions, or simply wanting out is treated like betrayal.
The only light on the horizon is that the empire seems increasingly brittle. It’s bloated, overstretched, and running out of cover stories. Other nations are building, resisting, and learning to say no. There is some faint hope that the world is finally waking up to the systemic realities of capitalist forever wars.
Unipolar, bipolar, multipolar.
Washington DC s strategy is constant, using a geographical position of power.
Figuring out the USA's foreign policy is actually quite easy. They wish to avoid unity formatting in Eurasia, West Asia, Africa, South America, East Asia, and everywhere else. That's it.
*Rome:* used divide-and-rule unto others, hidden behind a history of hubris and jingoism.
*The British Empire:* used divide-and-rule unto others, hidden behind a history of hubris and jingoism.
*The American Century:* currently uses divide-and-rule onto others as continuation of policy, and is hiding behind stories of hubris and jingoism...
It means to AVOID the unity of all others by fabricating dissent which riles up negative emotions globally [which is how the contents of this video fits in].
As countermeasure to divide-and-rule, the world needs to implement a global equilibrium (natural order) as man-made "balance of power" (policy), to avoid a few million human beings creating "gardens" for themselves, at the expense of billions of other human beings, like the USA/collective West has done to the "jungles" these past 500 years, hiding behind their stories of hubris and jingoism...
The powerful use deception to torpedo any attempt of regional/over-regional/global equilibrium covertly (hawks). Good cops (neolibs/global-lusts) and bad cops (imperialists/militarists), hiding behind facades of empires, talking down to, and gaslighting the plebs in their "bread-and-circuses"-INequilibrium, all well-trained to be finger-pointers at their favorite bad guys...
*This is divide-and-rule.*
We are not outnumbered. We are out-organized. Out-powered. Out-monetized. Out-narrativized...
PIC: Political Industrial Complex
FIC: Financial Industrial Complex
NIC: Narrative Industrial Complex
MIC: Military Industrial Complex
CIP: Cultural Industrial Complex
They play "5D-chess" with the minds of 2D-checkers players who think they are "smart".
The "divide and control/rule/conquer"-world is intact. It is practically as old as modern civilisation, and has never been defeated. Those with true power will do their utmost to ensure that the "divide and rule"-world we live in today, will rule for all times, because the DIVIDERS win, if all others fail.
The divide-and-rule system is a formless headless global system composed of every imaginable race, religion, ethnicity, language group, class, creed as an "ingroup" of power. This ingroup which intends to DIVIDE emergent unity elsewhere, contains all forms of "personal conviction" as "-ism" imaginable, with only a little input from top tiers.
Their aim is division.
*This is divide-and-rule.*
if we talk resistance, then ibrahim traore is extremely important, but probably underrated.
he comes with enormous softpower.
hardly understood in the west, plz all check out one factor, told by certain sheiks (religious leaders).
the group that took power in syria is by many muslims seen as inauthentic, bought by western money. but traore is widely seen as taking authentic leadership supporting the will of allah.
to me it seems he may become an african malcolm X, but due to the situation in west-africa, also with a strong military leg.
to support him, I think should be an important factor in advancing almost every topic, that prof. lottaz is dealing with. this is in connection with how broad the base of traore's pan-african undertaking is. losing him to assassination would be an existential blow to the creation of a more modern, more peaceful third millenium.
there is another caveat: AI production that may fake and distort his words faster than his followers can communicate. it happens in other theaters already in catastrophic ways.
so, the other leg of resistance to war-mongering has to be tactics against inauthentic media products that distort and thwart political initiatives.