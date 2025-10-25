Why US Warships Are Killing Fishermen Near Venezuela | Kajsa Ekis Ekman

Originally published on 23 Oct 2025.

Why are US warships parked off the coast of Venezuela, killing civilians? And is this the prelude to a full-scale war, a decapitation strike aimed at President Maduro himself? We dive headfirst into the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, trying to make sense of this crisis.To help me understand, I'm joined by Kajsa Ekis Ekman, a Swedish Activist, author and journalist, who is currently the editor in Chief of Parabol Press. Kajsa has worked for many years on the US obsession with regime change in Venezuela, which is what we want to discuss today.We explore the tangled web of US oil interests driving the conflict and unpack the long history of bizarre and failed coup attempts. Our conversation also delves into the propaganda war, from Nobel Peace Prizes to economic sanctions, and explains why Venezuela's military has remained loyal throughout the turmoil.Links:Kajsa's Facebook: / 268001276604340 Instagram: / ms.ekis.ekman Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

