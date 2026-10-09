Why Zionism Needed The 'War On Terror' | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl Neutrality

Modern zionism—a mostly christian and exclusively western political ideology—is nothing but the third installment of the transnational capitalist ruling class reinventing itself to continue to dominate the world capitalist system. This is the main thesis of Professor Kees van der Pijl's new book "Zionism and 9/11" which we discuss in this interview.DISCLAIMER: I (Pascal) am skeptical of the view that 9/11 was an inside job. To me, the level of planning and secrecy just seems too huge a hurdle. Applying Occam's Razor (when presented with competing explanations for a phenomenon, you should prefer the simpler one that makes the fewest assumptions) I am still tending to view 9/11 as an externally induced act—albeit one that laid bare the level of incompetence of US homeland defense.However, the argument of Prof. van der Pijl still holds that the transnational ruling class and Zionism are the greatest benefactors of the US violent reaction to 9/11. One can just as well assume that the attacks took place "organically" and still view the outcome as a catalyst to the transnational zionist ruling class, under the motto "never let a good crisis go to waste." In the same vein, one does not need to assume that Israel carried out the October 7th attacks itself, but that it barely took advantage of the Hammas attack once it had happened for the advancement of the Zionist project.Please also note that this video explicitly assumes that Zionism is not a jewish phenomenon but a mostly christian, western-European political ideology used by the transnational elites to kling on to their colonial grip over the global capitalist system. We must not make the mistake of blaming the jews for Zionism. Judaism is a peace-loving and pacifist religion and is together with indigenous muslims and christians among the victims of the onslaught of radical zionism.Kees's Links:Israel and 9/11: The Rise of Atlantic Zionism (English): https://deblauwetijger...Israël en 9/11 (Dutch): https://deblauwetijger...The Making of an Atlantic Ruling Class: https://www.versobooks...Papers and book announcements: https://independent.ac...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 The book and the academic freedom dispute07:27 How an Atlantic ruling class emerged17:55 Christian Zionism and colonialism25:19 Zionism, Judaism, and transnational power38:55 Van der Pijl’s 9/11 thesis and sources47:48 The origins of the “war on terror”56:40 Systemic decline and the danger of war01:05:36 BRICS, national sovereignty, and social change

