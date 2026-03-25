World War III Imminent | L. Kasradze & A. Kachikian

The Political West is risking it all. Under US leadership, the old colonial empires that never got over their loss of power are about to launch the largest global war since the 1940s. And for what?

With Lasha Kasradze from Georgia and Arthur Khachikian from Armenia, I trace the risks, the fear, and the brutal logic of the failing western empire.

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:33 South Caucasus danger assessment

00:09:27 Northern front against Iran

00:20:00 Gulf fallout and regional blowback

00:25:12 Armenia corridor and outside control

00:30:18 Georgia and the propaganda fight

00:35:35 Ukraine lessons and war warnings

00:38:45 China Russia and system balance

00:44:00 Democracy crisis and closing thoughts