YOU Are Next: Zionism Expanding Into Europe | Amira Berzi & Ali Abunimah

The zionists are losing BIG TIME. And one of the battles going completely wrong is unfolding in idilic little Switzerland. Today I'm talking to Ali Abunimah, founder of The Electronic Intifada, and Amira Berzi to discuss Ali’s 2025 arrest and deportation from Switzerland. Luckily, recent court rulings found the actions unlawful, which is very important for the wider concerns for free speech and public accountability. Mainstream media's silence about the case speaks for itself but goes seamlessly together with pressure around Pro-Palestine demonstrations across the West.Suppor Ali Abunimah here:The Electronic Intifada: https://electronicintifada.netNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comOur Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:50 Ali’s arrest in Zurich00:03:47 Legal wins and pending cases00:08:06 Accountability in Switzerland00:11:35 FedPol, Zurich, and immunity00:15:51 Free speech and public rights00:19:12 Israel, elites, and repression00:26:03 Swiss media and public silence00:31:45 Lessons from fighting back
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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