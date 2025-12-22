Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Yugoslav Collapse and NATO‘s Precedent for Violent Border Changes | Dr. Sandra Davidović
0:00
-1:02:22

Yugoslav Collapse and NATO‘s Precedent for Violent Border Changes | Dr. Sandra Davidović

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Dec 22, 2025

Originally published on Dec 21, 2025.

NATO and EU „jurists“ are trying to tell us that Kosovo is a case „sui generis“ — aka unlike any case before or after it. Well, how convenient, since it is the first case that NATO used to justify bombing foreign territory (Serbia). Today we are going to put a very close focus on Kosovo, the history of the conflict, and what it is all about.Joining me is Dr. Sandra Davidovich, a scholar of Yugoslav history and modern Kosovo.Links:Sandra's Google Scholar page: https://scholar.google.com/citations?...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture