Yugoslav Collapse and NATO‘s Precedent for Violent Border Changes | Dr. Sandra Davidović

Originally published on Dec 21, 2025.
NATO and EU „jurists“ are trying to tell us that Kosovo is a case „sui generis“ — aka unlike any case before or after it. Well, how convenient, since it is the first case that NATO used to justify bombing foreign territory (Serbia). Today we are going to put a very close focus on Kosovo, the history of the conflict, and what it is all about.Joining me is Dr. Sandra Davidovich, a scholar of Yugoslav history and modern Kosovo.Links:Sandra's Google Scholar page: https://scholar.google.com/citations?...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
