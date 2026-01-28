Zionism Is Terminating Freedom in the West | Ali Abunimah

Originally published on Jan 24, 2026.

How does a journalist get snatched off a quiet Zurich street by plainclothes officers? Why did a federal police chief allegedly break protocol to force his expulsion? And most chillingly, who were the mysterious agents attempting an illegal interrogation inside his prison cell?These aren't hypothetical scenarios from a spy thriller—they are the exact questions I had to ask Ali Abunimah. As the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and a relentless voice for Palestinian human rights, Ali has faced decades of demonization, but his recent ordeal in my home country of Switzerland reveals a terrifying new low for Western democracies. We dive deep into the corruption exposed by his recent court victory, the shadowy figures involved, and the systemic collapse of free speech we are witnessing in real-time.Links:Electronic Intifada: https://electronicintifada.net/Ali's X (Twitter): https://x.com/AliAbunimahNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

