Chris Mott
Nov 18

One of the funniest things about the Prester John myth is how fueled it was by the rise of the Kara-Khitai Khanate in Central Asia. The Khitans, a proto-Mongolian people, had over a century of rule in Mongolia and Northern China as part of the multipolar system that was the their own Liao state, the Song Dynasty, and the Xi Xia state in the west. The Khitans got deposed by the Jurchens who drove them out to make the Jin Dynasty (in later centuries the Jurchens would be known as the Manchus and do an even better job taking everything as the Qing). Large sections of the Khitan military and royal house elite, who were still nomadic, simply migrated west into Central Asia. There they conquered much of present day Xinjiang, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan from the Seljuk Turks, inflicting a far bigger blow on them then the First Crusade ever did.

Europeans knew someone had struck a massive blow on their ideological rival, but thought it was the mythical Prester John. The fraud letter Europeans got into was building off of this second hand knowledge of a huge Muslim loss in the east. The funny thing was that the Khitans were shamanists with a surface level of courtly Buddhism. There was an ethnically similar tribe called the Naiman who were Nestorian Christians but they did not have an empire.

But the ironic thing was that a century later a Naiman usurper would take over the Kara-Khitai state by intrigue who actually was Christian. He ran it into the ground and enabled the country to become so unstable its people basically invited in the Mongols to annex them and fix the problem. So not only was "Prester John's" Kingdom not Christian, it was brought down by one.

Tony Schumacher-Jones
Nov 18

Also, the idea that Europe is a garden [of Eden? Note the religious significance] and the rest of the world is a jungle. Yes it is a garden; filled with poverty, alienation, mental illness, lack of meaning, suicidal ideation, intolerance for the disabled, mentally ill, refugees, homeless, the poor…. have I left anyone out?

