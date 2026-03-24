Zionism's Biggest MISTAKE In 300 Years. End Of Project. | Profs. J. Sachs & Y. Rabkin

For decades Israel pretended to be an innocent country established after the horrors of the holocaust for the protection of the Jews. Turns out, it was all a lie. The zionist project is much older and has little to do with the wishes of the Jews when it was established. Inherently a christian doctrine, Zionism was always a plan to resettle the jews of Europe even against their will and to dominate West Asia in the process. Today, prof. Jeffrey Sachs and prof. Yakov Rabkin are discussing the past and the future of a racist settler-colonial political project that has become so violent in the past decade that the entire world now sees it for what it is. An irredeemable political sin.

Pascal's Links:

Support us on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

Our shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Yakov's Links:

Yakov's travelogue of Iran: https://yakovrabkin.ca/israel-and-zionism/jews-in-iran-a-travelogue/

Books in English on Israel, Zionism and Judaism by Yakov M. Rabkin

Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes

[https://www.amazon.com/Zionism-Decoded-101-Quotes-TRACTION/dp/1771864125/