Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
1dEdited

Oh, it won't last long. The Iranians have destroyed all US THAAD radars ($1.1 bn a pop), which means that they have permanently incapacitated the US missile shield in the region. The US and Israel are blind.

They have also levelled to the ground the US 5th fleet base in Bahrain. Resupply and Rearm? Diego Garcia...

Last night, Iran demonstrated their latest long-range (2000 km) ballistic missile by striking Tel Aviv. This is not a multiple warhead missile as we can read in the Western press, but a manoeuvrable ballistic missile that in its terminal phase launches 80 thermal decoys to shield the warhead from interception. Why does this matter? Well, imagine a couple of these missiles launched against a US aircraft carrier: no interception, the carrier would be badly damaged or sunk.

The US and Israel do not have air supremacy. All strikes on Iran are stand-off launched out of the range of Iranian AA from ships or planes.

There is a shortage of both long-range missiles and interceptors.

Consequence? No infrastructure in the region can be protected.

Finally, Israel is getting mauled in Lebanon.

If this conflict lasts, what we'll see is the demise of the US military for at least a generation.

That's why the WH is seeking out weaker targets, like Cuba...

https://www.eclaireur.eu/p/the-unreported-harsh-reality

Reply
Share
25 replies
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1dEdited

It is very apt that you mention the scandal of the bloody, needless war on Iraq - John Pilger's 2004 book "The New Rulers of the World", has one of his epic essays "Paying the Price", where he details what he found on the scandal at that point.

It has only been even worse since then, but at that point Pilger detailed how everyone who created that war KNEW that both the sanctions before and the war itself would kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people, and that they were literally making up fictional stories of a "threat".

And they still did it anyway. Because their agenda was smash Iraq on behalf of the israeli regime.

A next generation of the same cabal of crooks that will do anything for zionism or at least when paid by zionists, is now running the show. And again they are determined to take the world to hell in a handbasket, just to smash Iran on behalf of the israeli regime.

And the human cost of this war could end up even worse than the alrready huge of lives they destroyed in Iraq and Syria (where BTW they have now installed in power someone they said was a rogue terrorist that they were fighting)

https://costsofwar.watson.brown.edu/paper/blood-and-treasure-united-states-budgetary-costs-and-human-costs-20-years-war-iraq-and-syria

https://costsofwar.watson.brown.edu/papers/how-death-outlives-war

It is time people of the world rose up and rejected all of this. And put these criminals in prison.

Reply
Share
2 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture