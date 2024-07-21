Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stephen crane's avatar
stephen crane
Jul 21

“The law was made FOR man not man FOR the law.” Thus said a man 2000 years ago. “There is nothing new under the sun. “ Ambassador Freeman has hit the metaphorical nail on the head once again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Morchoe's avatar
Richard Morchoe
Jul 21

A few years back, I heard a fellow on another platform go on about the Rule of Law. He was going on about how they had to be followed, but gave no definition.

Ambassador Freeman is owed a debt for the concise definition:

"supposes that the United States – or the United States plus the club of former imperialist powers called the “G7” – can make the rules, alter them at will, exempt themselves from them, and determine to whom else they do or do not apply."

To make it even more concise, one could define the Rule of Law as whatever we want it to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture