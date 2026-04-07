Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3hEdited

This article is little credible IMO.

To begin with, which US president from the time of the Oslo Accords and since then, has NOT taken israeli "political donoation" money . agreed to their crimes against humanity - and given them weapons to do it? Even Obama did it, while they spat in his face too.

Second are we to believe that a man with 80 decades on this planet, a fixture of New York City, and who strategically married his daughter into an israeli oligarch family...does not know that he is in with murderous gangsters? He's been at this his whole life, from Roy Cohn onwards.

He's not not mad. He not uninformed. He's corrupt. And has received millions of votes in a country populated by brainwashed, racist, half wits. That's the problem we face.

BTW what is the point in succumbing to the trend of accompanying all articles with the exact same generic, meaningless, dystopian AI generated images that litter the internet? Good real images are easy to find for reasonable low fees or even free.

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Chris Travers's avatar
Chris Travers
2h

My sense is that Trump has bitten off more than he can chew here. He entered into office and attempted to radically shake up/dismantle the establishment state, and it is possible that people are too frightened of him to tell him what they actually think at the top.

To understand Trump's support though, I think you have to look elsewhere though. For those who have never worked at an American corporation, it is hard to understate the degree to which personality cults are the norm in American business. Every business from KFC to Microsoft mythologizes to some extent both the founder of the business and the current CEO. This sort of personality cult mentality was part of the reason Walmart couldn't break into the German market.

What Trump has done is bring in the personality cult of corporate America, which was previously distinct from the personality cults of US politics (Obama was also the subject of hero worship but not in the exact form as we see in corporate America) into the US political space. Trump is worshipped by his supporters because they do not see the man, but rather the myth.

Trump's MO before this war was entirely consistent: find a pressure point and exploit it, declare victory, hold a press conference, and oversell accomplishments in order to perpetuate the curated myth around his persona. How many of these vaunted trade deals actually existed on paper? I couldn't find any.

But what we are seeing more recently is something else. There is a movement towards larger and larger efforts at some sort of visible stamp on his "accomplishments" whether in Cuba, Venezuela, or Iran. The effort at the grandiose remains, but the effort at "declare a press conference and leave" seems to have evaporated. I used to think this was Israeli influence but I am less sure over time. I suspect he feels like the perpetuation of his mythology into perpetuity requires some grand accomplishment that so far has been evasive, and so he is going for everything at once.

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