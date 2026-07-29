Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Ernesto Bonet's avatar
Ernesto Bonet
1d

Oh, Monsieur Pascal, I have read with great interest your proposal regarding "The One West."

I am, in fact, a Clinical Psychologist (now retired), who came to academia after having dreamt of becoming a scholar of animal naturalism — which explains why, for a good number of years, I managed to hold the chair of Evolutionism for Psychologists (simply called Ethology).

More recently, and from my interests as a passionate observer of animal behavior, I have ventured into the self-taught study of geopolitics. I have always been clear that I approach it from my old habit as a teacher of Ethology.

In this new chapter of my intellectual interests, I have learned to recognize the difference between the Realist or Neorealist model (as professed in Western academia) and the Structuralist model (which feels more at home with Marxist influences).

Now, from these preliminary lines that serve as a confession of my own — Latin American — context, I have decided to write on this board to mention two concrete things.

First, if it were up to me, I would not be so afraid to mention Biology as a conceptual foundation for your thesis on how you describe the organization of "The One West."

I say this because, for my own clarity as an unsuspecting reader of geopolitical literature, I have curiously always resorted to the symbolic vision of representing each State as a character in a particular troop of chimpanzees — one that, by some chance, has fallen into interaction patterns that are the most extremely distant from the more harmonious forms recognized among their cousins, the Bonobos.

Seen this way, it occurs to me to suggest the conclusion that whatever can be translated into the language of the behavior of a particular chimpanzee troop belongs, by its own right, within the field of Biology, and additionally, it would not need to justify itself by clarifying that no genetic variables should be presumed there to explain the particularities of the forms of organization within that particular troop.

And second, being somewhat presumptuous, I tend to believe that I can guess with great probability of success that the Anthropologist and Primatologist Franz de Waal would find your thesis about the "anatomist" model of relations among the members of "The One West" to be perfectly natural.

One last suggestion from an amateur ethologist: it would still be necessary to clarify that, as a result of belonging to the anti-natural experiment of sedentary, anonymous, and fully technology-dependent civilization in order to survive, it has ended up being a fact that, as a social universe, we have reduced almost to total extinction our tendency toward cooperation and the frequent expression of compassion. For that very reason, today we can see how Neoliberalism and certain self-proclaimed libertarian stances end up promoting social behavior tendencies that are typical of rigidly organized mammals around a central Alpha power — tendencies that were not representative of our groups in the immediate period before the beginning of civilization, after the accidental discovery of agricultural technology.

From Colombia, with immense respect.

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UNA Harpenden's avatar
UNA Harpenden
1d

An interesting concept of the One West, but the use of an organism metaphor seems to me to be a bit over-egged. Certainly, there is an underlying civilisation dimension but a proper understanding of why the West behaves the way it does (politically and socially) cannot be fathomed from inside the Western glass bowl, with Lotaz and Sakwa being on the inside.

One needs to see the West from the outside. Read How the World Thinks by Julian Baggini or even How the World Made the West by Josephine Quinn. The West is different from the East (essentially Chinese), the South East (mainly Indian), the Sub-Saharan African and the various indigenous peoples in the colonised peripheries in the way they think. Over the last 500 years, the West's thinking became entrenched along scientific lines, that everything can be experimented and a proof can be discovered. The thinking in the Rest is not so linear and there are things in life, including knowledge, that cannot be fully understood by scientific and rational means. Due to the 'success' of colonisation and later capitalistic domination of the Rest, the West became intolerant of any difference, including different races, cultures and norms. Wars killing the others, phobias and anti immigration stances fit well with this thinking. Russphobia is slightly more nuanced. The Mongol invasion of Russia and the Black Death from Crimea may be responsible for conjuring a view of the Russian culture infected by the Asian, hence the political phobia.

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