Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
8h

When the main aim of a global society is the building of profits rather than the wellbeing of its people, we can expect no other outcome. Greed is not only condoned, it is encouraged. Wars over finite resources are organized on the basis of nationalism.

So-called democratic elections that revolve around patriotic nationalism are hollow exercises. Until we reorganize ourselves into a social framework based on main aim of supporting human and planetary life, this unnecessary spiral of destruction will continue to a bad end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antoinette Janssen's avatar
Antoinette Janssen
10hEdited

Quote from the last paragraph:

"But first, we have to face the reality and say it out loud: the West has a problem. It doesn’t know how to talk about peace anymore."

I would like to react on that.

For already a while I follow the psychological info on YT about narcissism.

People who have met them, narcissists, via family, "friends", colleagues, etc. know what narcissism is and how deep the impact is of their behaviour, the wounds they create. Learning to analyse that behaviour is the only way to survive a narcissist.

The political and industrial west is a collective of narcissists. The characteristics of narcissism are the basics of their eternal warmongering. They know how to impress, control, and that is completely similar to the behaviour of narcissists in the circle of family, friends, etc.

So, the collective west wants to impress and warmongering has become a fantastic way to impress, being arrogant is as well. Being deaf to any kind of argument, explanation. Searching for escalation. Nothing works to make them think deeper. Except one thing: to ask one question, while watching the narcissist straight in the eyes, with calmness and without raising voice: What would you do if you could never impress anyone again?

Putin has, until today, shown that he is capable to face the western collective in the way a narcissist has to be treated. With calmness, and not taken into any provocation in the way the west would have preferred: making an emotional conflict of it that escalates, because the goal, because that is what the west does. That is the goal of their provocations, provoking wars and anger.

He, Putin, knows where the borders are, and not allowing that these borders are crossed or neglected otherwise. He masters his mind and the situation. He cannot be controlled by the west.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture