Censorship on YouTube: Wave or Glitch?
Reflections on YouTube's recent banning and un-banning of critical news and geopolitics channels.
  
Pascal Lottaz
Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #7
September 4 - 20
  
Pascal Lottaz
Switzerland’s Shifting Security Discourse
The Swiss Are Flirting With NATO, But Breaking Up With Neutrality Is Not (Yet) An Option.
  
Pascal Lottaz
The Neutralities of Austria and Switzerland
Akin but not alike
  
Pascal Lottaz
Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #6
August 19 - September 1
  
Pascal Lottaz

Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #5
August 5 - 18
  
Pascal Lottaz
Iran is about to strike Israel
By Eugene Doyle
Neutrality Studies. Weekly Recap #4
July 28 – August 4
  
Pascal Lottaz
Introduction
[Part 1] I'm writing a book on "Neutrality in International Relations", published 'Substack-first,' as I write its different parts (aka work in…
  
Pascal Lottaz
Neutrality Studies. Weekly Recap #3
July 21-27
  
Pascal Lottaz
Neutrality in International Relations: Preface
I'm writing a book on "Neutrality in International Relations" and it will be published 'Substack-first,' as I write its different parts (aka work in…
  
Pascal Lottaz
The ICJ Ruling
And why it will hurt Zionists for decades to come.
  
Pascal Lottaz
