Censorship on YouTube: Wave or Glitch?
Reflections on YouTube's recent banning and un-banning of critical news and geopolitics channels.
24 hrs ago
•
Pascal Lottaz
18
September 2024
Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #7
September 4 - 20
Sep 22
•
Pascal Lottaz
11
Switzerland’s Shifting Security Discourse
The Swiss Are Flirting With NATO, But Breaking Up With Neutrality Is Not (Yet) An Option.
Sep 10
•
Pascal Lottaz
11
The Neutralities of Austria and Switzerland
Akin but not alike
Sep 6
•
Pascal Lottaz
8
Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #6
August 19 - September 1
Sep 5
•
Pascal Lottaz
4
August 2024
Neutrality Studies. (Bi)Weekly Recap #5
August 5 - 18
Aug 19
•
Pascal Lottaz
10
Iran is about to strike Israel
By Eugene Doyle
Aug 12
15
Neutrality Studies. Weekly Recap #4
July 28 – August 4
Aug 5
•
Pascal Lottaz
7
Introduction
[Part 1] I'm writing a book on "Neutrality in International Relations", published 'Substack-first,' as I write its different parts (aka work in…
Aug 1
•
Pascal Lottaz
10
July 2024
Neutrality Studies. Weekly Recap #3
July 21-27
Jul 27
•
Pascal Lottaz
9
Neutrality in International Relations: Preface
I'm writing a book on "Neutrality in International Relations" and it will be published 'Substack-first,' as I write its different parts (aka work in…
Jul 24
•
Pascal Lottaz
14
The ICJ Ruling
And why it will hurt Zionists for decades to come.
Jul 22
•
Pascal Lottaz
11
